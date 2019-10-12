Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Shomrei Habrith Cemetery
Shillington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Lichtenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Lichtenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Lichtenstein Obituary
Allen Lichtenstein Allen Lichtenstein, of Douglassville, Pa., passed October 10, surrounded by his daughter, Amy, and close friends, Dana Bilski and Mark Renninger. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of M. Edwin and Evelyn Lichtenstein. Allen was a private investigator for many years in the Reading area, operating his own firm. He was a disabled member of the Reading Fire Department as well as a former Major with the Civil Air Patrol. He had a great love for the many cats that he cared for. He is survived by a daughter, Amy (Lichtenstein) Melendez; and four grandchildren: Lorenzo Santos, Emanie Diossa, Eternity Melendez and Legacy Melendez. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 12 noon in Shomrei Habrith Cemetery, Shillington. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now