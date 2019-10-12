|
Allen Lichtenstein Allen Lichtenstein, of Douglassville, Pa., passed October 10, surrounded by his daughter, Amy, and close friends, Dana Bilski and Mark Renninger. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of M. Edwin and Evelyn Lichtenstein. Allen was a private investigator for many years in the Reading area, operating his own firm. He was a disabled member of the Reading Fire Department as well as a former Major with the Civil Air Patrol. He had a great love for the many cats that he cared for. He is survived by a daughter, Amy (Lichtenstein) Melendez; and four grandchildren: Lorenzo Santos, Emanie Diossa, Eternity Melendez and Legacy Melendez. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 12 noon in Shomrei Habrith Cemetery, Shillington. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
