Allen R. Fitterling Allen R. Fitterling, age 93, of West Lawn, PA died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital. He was born on May 13, 1927 in Spring Township, PA to the late Roy F. and Stella M. (Keffer) Fitterling. Allen retired from the Polymer Corporation as a mechanical draftsman after over 30 years of service. He was also a member of St. John’s Reformed Church, Sinking Spring. Allen was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and golfer. He loved to do woodworking and gardening. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Dolores G. (Leiby) Fitterling and his brother Marvin C. Fitterling. Allen is survived by his sons, Roger A. Fitterling and his wife Donna M. of Sinking Spring and Robin S. Fitterling and his wife Colleen of Gates, OR, sisters, Helen Kline of Wernersville and Donna M. Reifsnyder and her husband John of Sinking Spring, longtime companion Anna May Sublette of West Lawn, grandchildren, Ryan Fitterling, Michael Fitterling, Eric Fitterling and his wife Jennifer, Allison Sahin and her husband Ercin, Shawn Fitterling and Ian Fitterling, great-grandchildren, Chase, Parker, Aydin, Emre and one great-grandchild on the way. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
.