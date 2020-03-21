|
|
Allen Lee Reinert, 77, passed away March 19, 2020, in his Spring Township residence. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Paul B. and Eva R. (Hiester) Reinert. He was a 1960 graduate of West Reading High School. Allen was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during 1965-1967. He was employed by Reading Mack as a Diesel Mechanic until his retirement. Allen is survived by three children: Thomas R. Reinert, Scott A. Reinert and Donna L. Reinert; one brother, John I. Reinert and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by five brothers: Paul H. Reinert, Harold C. Reinert, Richard J. Reinert, William E. Reinert and Robert W. Reinert. A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 18, 2020, (location yet to be determined) Burial will be private. Edward J. Kuhn West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020