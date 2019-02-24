Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Romano.

Allen Scott Romano, 59, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Reading Hospital after a month-long battle of complications following a massive stroke.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Michael Joseph Romano, and his

mother Lillian J. (Delong) Romano, Hamburg.

Allen was a graduate of Hamburg High School.

He was a certified master machinist and worked as a

general contractor for most of his life.

Allen was a member of Mohrsville Church of the

Brethren.

In addition to his mother Lillian, Allen is survived by three children: Bowin Romano, Hamburg, Breean

Whitcomb, Italy, and Devon Romano, Schuylkill Haven. Five grandchildren and one brother, Michael Romano, Wyomissing, also survive him.

Al Romano - the Man, the Myth, the Legend. Gone but not forgotten!

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 7 p.m., at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Rd., Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Mohrsville Church of the Brethren at the above address. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



