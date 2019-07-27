Allen Henry Ruhl, 92, of Elverson, Pa., died at Brandywine Hospital after a brief

illness on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019,

surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Martha W. (Keath) Ruhl, his high-school sweetheart. They

recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. Affectionately known as "PawPaw" or "Allie" to his family or friends, he will be missed by all. He enjoyed life and made a lasting

impression on anyone that he came in contact with. He was born in Lebanon, Pa., on July, 3rd 1927, to Grant Killian and Amy (Brubaker) Ruhl.

In addition to his wife, Martha, he is survived by his daughter, Bonita (Daniel) Burden, of Lake George, New York; sons, Allen H. Ruhl Jr. (Robyn), of Morgantown; and Guy (Virginia), of Reinholds. His loving grandchildren

include: Seth and Corey Piersol, Cortney Ruhl, Samantha Hanks, Jason Ruhl, Kyle and Sean Burden and Erin Ruhl. He has 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Simon (Helen) Ruhl, of Washington, Pa.; and

Richard (Shirley) Ruhl, of Mohnton, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his sisters: Verna (Snyder), Edna (Hammer), Sara (Goshert); and brothers, Cyrus, G. Wilmer, Guy and Grant; and his granddaughter, Jessica Ruhl.

He enjoyed his childhood on the family farm with his many siblings and continued to tell stories about their

adventures to all of his family throughout his entire life. He graduated from high school and went on to serve his

country in the Army and was stationed in Hawaii during World War II. He spent most of his life working in security for Bethlehem Steel at the Grace Mines in Morgantown, Pa. He then became semi-retired and worked for Morgan Corporation delivering trucks. This allowed him to

continue to meet people and make them smile or laugh with his kindness and quick wit.

He enjoyed playing sports and pitched for three local softball teams taking one team to a national tournament when he was in his 60s! He was an avid Philadelphia

Phillies fan and never missed watching a game. He was

fortunate to attend a game this year in April with four

generations of his family. He was an avid hunter and spent as much time as he could hunting in Coudersport, Pa., with family and friends at "deer camp." He never missed a meal or turned down an opportunity to eat or socialize with

family or friends. His contagious smile and beautiful blue eyes will be forever remembered.

His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27th 2019, at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by a service and time of sharing at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Keystone s, www.keystonewarriors.org.

To send the family online condolences visit us a

www.groffeckenroth.com.



