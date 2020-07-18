Allen Saul

Allen R. Saul, 88, a resident of Stone Ridge Village, Myerstown, formerly of Wernersville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was the husband of Lillian L. (Stricker) Saul, and they had celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in October 2019. Born In Tannery Town, Heidelberg Township, on February 22, 1932, he was the son of Alfred J. Saul and Jennie M. (Eisenhower) Saul. He had one brother, Roy E., who died in 2008. Allen attended the former Tannery School, and Robesonia High School. He worked for 28 years as a machinist for the former GloRay Knitting Mills, Robesonia, and worked an additional 15+ years as an order picker for the former AWI, Robesonia, retiring in 1992. He continued to work part-time as a custodian for Reading Alloys, Robesonia, last working in 2013. He is survived by his wife and two sons: Kenneth A., and his wife Betsy, of Wernersville; and Dean R., and his wife Gail, of Newport, TN. In addition, he is survived by three grandsons: Joel A, and his wife, Heather, of Womelsdorf; Casey A., and his wife Emily, of Nashville, TN; Mark D., and his wife LaToya, of San Diego, CA; and one granddaughter, Megan D., of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren. He was a member of Zion’s & St. John’s (Reed’s) Lutheran Church, Stouchsburg, PA, where he served on the council and participated in many church activities and committees. He was a member of Teamsters Local 429 and was a life member of Pioneer Hose Fire Co., of Robesonia, as well as a participant in their Beneficial Association. He was also a member of the Womelsdorf Fire Co., the Marion Township Rod & Gun Club, and the Pennsylfawnisch Deitsch Dialect und Kultur Society. He enjoyed bowling at the Womelsdorf Fire Co., and participated for many years in the PA State Amateur Bowling Tournaments, as well as the national tournaments conducted by the American Bowling Congress. These tournaments involved travel all around the country, and instilled a love of travel. He and Lillian enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world, and especially enjoyed cruising. He loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, and never missed an opportunity to watch his beloved Cardinals. He was a man of many talents and was always looking to expand his capabilities, whether it involved carpentry, woodworking, electrical work, or plumbing, and was always willing to put these talents to use, as many of our extended family will attest! Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 - 7 PM at the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E. High St., Womelsdorf. Kindly follow CDC guidelines. Graveside services and burial will be private at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. www.mullfh.com