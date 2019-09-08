|
Allen P. Smith, 85, of Kutztown, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in his residence.
He was the widower of Kathleen E. (Brandt) Smith, who died on October 22, 2018, and whom he married on
January 21, 1967. Born in Kutztown, Allen was a son of the late Allen J. and Mary E. (Staublin) Smith. He was a
graduate of Kutztown Area High School and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kutztown. Allen honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Navy. He worked as a fireman at Carpenter
Technology, Reading, for 35 years, until his retirement in 1995. Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and the
outdoors.
Survivors: Allen is survived by his daughter, Cynthia K. Smith, and her wife, Michelle E. Smith, of Topton; five grandchildren: Zachary A. Cutlip, Daniel M. Smith, Adam R. Smith, Joseph Schuster and Stephen Schuster; and a brother, Daniel J., wife of Barbara H. (Morrison) Smith, Kutztown.
In addition to his wife and parents, Allen was
predeceased by a daughter, Christine D. (Smith) Schuster, on March 9, 2016; and a sister, Elaine (Smith) Ambrose, on May 11, 2016.
Services: A graveside service to celebrate Allen's life and the rendering of military honors by The United States Navy Honor Guard, will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Mohnsville Cemetery, 45 E. Madison Street, Mohnton, PA, with Reverend Christopher deForrest officiating.
Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Allen's memory to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, to help children with cleft lip or palate.
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.