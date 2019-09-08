Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mohnsville Cemetery
45 E. Madison Street
Mohnton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Smith Obituary

Allen P. Smith, 85, of Kutztown, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in his residence.

He was the widower of Kathleen E. (Brandt) Smith, who died on October 22, 2018, and whom he married on

January 21, 1967. Born in Kutztown, Allen was a son of the late Allen J. and Mary E. (Staublin) Smith. He was a

graduate of Kutztown Area High School and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kutztown. Allen honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Navy. He worked as a fireman at Carpenter

Technology, Reading, for 35 years, until his retirement in 1995. Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and the

outdoors.

Survivors: Allen is survived by his daughter, Cynthia K. Smith, and her wife, Michelle E. Smith, of Topton; five grandchildren: Zachary A. Cutlip, Daniel M. Smith, Adam R. Smith, Joseph Schuster and Stephen Schuster; and a brother, Daniel J., wife of Barbara H. (Morrison) Smith, Kutztown.

In addition to his wife and parents, Allen was

predeceased by a daughter, Christine D. (Smith) Schuster, on March 9, 2016; and a sister, Elaine (Smith) Ambrose, on May 11, 2016.

Services: A graveside service to celebrate Allen's life and the rendering of military honors by The United States Navy Honor Guard, will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Mohnsville Cemetery, 45 E. Madison Street, Mohnton, PA, with Reverend Christopher deForrest officiating.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Allen's memory to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, to help children with cleft lip or palate.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ludwick Funeral Homes
Download Now