Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma (Phillips) Klinger.

Alma A. Klinger, 85, of Windsor Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of Eugene G. Klinger, who died February 25, 2010.

Born in West Reading, she was the

daughter of the late James W. and Annie (Stein) Phillips.

Alma was a 1951 graduate of Hamburg High School.

She first worked as a secretary at Birch Hill Foundry.

Alma was a Justice of the Peace for Windsor Township. She was a bus driver for thirty-two years for the Berks County Intermediate Unit.

Alma was a member of Salem (Belleman's) Church,

Centre Twp. She was a bowler for sixty years and really had a passion for it. Alma also enjoyed going to Schell's every Wednesday with her sisters-in-law; breakfast with friends; and playing dice and pinochle on Sundays with her sister and friends.

Alma is survived by two sons, Lonnie E. Klinger, Windsor Twp., and Steven E. Klinger, widower of Debra A. (Boltz) Klinger, Greenwich Twp.; five grandchildren: Kasea, Karly, Stacy, Shanna and Brenna; and five great-grandchildren: Leila, Marissa, Kassidy, Yasmeen and Sami. She is also

survived by a sister, Ruth Shollenberger, a resident of Maidencreek Place; and several nieces and nephews.

Alma was predeceased by a son, Chris E. Klinger; and three brothers: Martin, Stanley and Paul Phillips.

Services will be held on Monday at 12:00 noon from Salem (Belleman's) Church, 3540 Belleman's Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held on Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, and at the church Monday 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem (Belleman's) Church at the above address.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



