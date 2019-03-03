Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma (Williams) Long.

Alma Jean Long, 69, of Springfield, Va., died February 26, 2019, at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax, Va.

She was the wife of Joseph Burton Long, to whom she was married September 3, 1977. Born November 7, 1949, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harold David and Sarah Jane M. (Schweitzer) Williams.

Alma was a 1967 graduate of Oley Valley High School and Kutztown Teacher's College. After graduating college Alma worked as a teacher for a few years before starting her

career as a plumber, working for John J. Kirlin, Rockville, Md. She retired as senior coordinator in 2016.

She was a member of Local 5 Plumbers and Gasfitters of Washington, D.C., when she retired out of the trade.

Alma was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, Fairfax, Va., and was a former member of Salem Shalters Lutheran Church, Alsace Township. She was a member of the Master Gardener Program in Virginia for many years.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her daughter, Rebecca M. Long, of Manassas Park, Va.

Other survivors include her three siblings: Jacob R.,

widower of Cindy L. (Angstadt) Williams, of Temple; Ruth M., wife of Jeffrey Gallagher, of Blandon; and David H.

Williams, of Burlington, Vt.

Services will be held Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Shalters Church, 2032 Mount Laurel Road, (Alsace Township) Fleetwood, PA 19522. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



