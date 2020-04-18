|
|
Alma H. Madenford, age 91, of Ontelaunee Township, She passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Laurel Center, Hamburg. Wife of Ray H. Madenford they celebrated 73 years of marriage on December 14. Alma was born in Kirbyville, the daughter of the late Phillip Hoch and Edna (Fegley) Hoch. Alma was a farmer’s wife and co-owner with her husband Ray, of Sunny Acre Farm in Kirbyville. She also had worked many years at Cinderella Knitting Mills in Leesport. A member of Becker’s St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Molltown, where she taught Sunday school for forty years. Alma was a sixty year member of the Order of Eastern Star East Penn Chapter #336 where she served as a past Worthy Matron and Worthy Grand Matron. She loved doing quilting and cross stich. She is survived by her husband Ray, and son Jeffery R. Madenford of Centre Township. Also two grandsons Douglas J. Madenford husband of Jessica L. (Rote) Madenford and Steven R. Madenford husband of Jessica L. (Wenrich) Maidenford. Great grandchildren Estella Madenford and Oscar Madenford. She was preceded in death by her daughter in law Barbara J. (Bauer) Madenford on August 15, 2006. Also siblings Evelyn (Hoch) Rothermel, Arthur Hoch, and Milton Hoch. Graveside services will be held on Saturday April 25 at 11:00 a.m. in Becker’s St. Peter’s Cemetery, 265 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood. Contributions can be made to either Order of Eastern Star East Penn Chapter #336, 18 Crystal Cave Road, Kutztown, PA 19530 or Becker’s St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 265Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020