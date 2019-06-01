Aletha E. (Mast) Astheimer, 94, of Grill, passed away May 30, 2019 at Berks Heim.

Born on September 5, 1924, in Cumru Township, she was a daughter of the late

Howard A. and Lillian (Kohl) Mast. Before retiring, she worked at Elge Precision Machining as a foreman/inspector.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wilmer J. Astheimer; her sister, Beatrice E. Lutz; her brother, Royden H. Mast; her nephew, Jed Hoshour; and two nieces, Gladys Fisher and Gloria Morraco.

Survivors include her stepson, Dennis, husband of Patti Estheimer, Harrisburg; her granddaughter, Heather, wife of Scott Wagner, Shillington, and their son, Noah; her niece, Bonnie Mast, N.C.; two great-nieces, Carla, wife of Robert Phillips, West Lawn; and Erin, wife of David Daniel, N.C.; two great-nephews, Sam and Alex Morocco, both of Reading; plus many other great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and their families.

Services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Yocom's Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 1 to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the American , 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



