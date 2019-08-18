Home

Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
357 West Main Street
Kutztown, PA
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
357 West Main Street
Kutztown, PA
Althea (Weaver) Kuhns Obituary

Althea W. (Weaver) Kuhns, 94, of

Kutztown, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton.

Born in Maxatawny Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nathalia (Oldt) Weaver. She was a 1942

graduate of Kutztown High School and worked as a

secretary for Howard Dietrich Accounting. She is a lifelong resident of Kutztown, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a past Worthy Matron of East Penn Chapter No. 336 OES.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Kuhns Esq., of Kutztown; nieces and nephews: Stephanie George, Lori Higgins, Lisa Titman, Richard Weidner, and Russell Rahn, eight great-nieces and nephews; and nine great-great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street,

Kutztown. Visitation with the family at the church will be held from 9:00 a.m., until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
