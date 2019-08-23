|
Althea F. (Haas) Pieffer, 94, a resident of Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown, and formerly of Lenhartsville, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of Clarence J. Pieffer, who died on February 7, 1998.
Born in Upper Macungie Township, Althea was a
daughter of the late Russell R. and Florence M. (Rupp) Haas. She was a graduate of William Allen High School,
Allentown, and was employed as a secretary by Atlas
Minerals and Chemicals Inc., Mertztown, from 1967 until her retirement in 1987. Althea enjoyed playing Bingo.
She is survived by her three children: Sandra K. (Grim), wife of Richard Cole, Cedartown, Ga., Kathleen D. (Pieffer) Cooper, fiancé of Brad Snyder, Wescosville, and Kenneth C., husband of Tonia M. (Watson) Pieffer, New Ringgold; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husband and parents, Althea was predeceased by a grandson, Greg Zehner; sister, Evelyn (Haas) Angstadt; and two brothers, Henry and Russell Haas.
A funeral service to celebrate Althea's life will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, Pa. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, Pa. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on
Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the
funeral home.
The family requests contributions be made in Althea's memory to The , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA, 18017, or online at . Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.