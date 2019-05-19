Althea F. Young, 98, of Kutztown, formally of Virginville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Berkshire Center in Reading.

She was the widow of Nicholas F. Young.

Born in Emmaus, the daughter of the late Robert and Blanche (Stortz) Hertzog, she was the only girl among nine brothers.

Althea was employed by Gilardone Embroidery for many years retiring in 1983.

She is survived by: nieces, JoAnn Burns, of Reading, Judy Karycik, of Florida; and nephew, Dennis Till, of Reading.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the

Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Kutztown.

Visitation with the family 9:30 a.m. until time of service. The family would like to thank the staff of Berkshire

Center, 2nd floor, for their support and care.



