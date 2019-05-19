Althea (Hertzog) Young

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Althea (Hertzog) Young.
Service Information
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA
19530
(610)-683-3526
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Althea F. Young, 98, of Kutztown, formally of Virginville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Berkshire Center in Reading.

She was the widow of Nicholas F. Young.

Born in Emmaus, the daughter of the late Robert and Blanche (Stortz) Hertzog, she was the only girl among nine brothers.

Althea was employed by Gilardone Embroidery for many years retiring in 1983.

She is survived by: nieces, JoAnn Burns, of Reading, Judy Karycik, of Florida; and nephew, Dennis Till, of Reading.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the

Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Kutztown.

Visitation with the family 9:30 a.m. until time of service. The family would like to thank the staff of Berkshire

Center, 2nd floor, for their support and care.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.