NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Alton DeBold Obituary

Alton M. DeBold, 76, of Macungie, Pa., passed away in his home on August 5, 2019.

He was the domestic partner and

companion of Joyce G. Smith for the past 26 years.

Alton was born in Washington, D.C., a son to the late Alton M. and Vera (Moore) DeBold Sr.

He was a custodian for the Quakertown Community School District until retiring in 2013.

Alton greatly enjoyed woodworking, celebrating

Halloween and making memories with his family.

In addition to his loving companion, Joyce, survivors

include one son, Clinton A. DeBold, of Allentown, Pa.; three daughters: Davyda R. DeSimone, of Reading, Pa., Jennifer E. (Neil) Bachert, of Shoemakersville, Pa., and Ashley A. (Andrew) Sosnowsky, of Bethlehem, Pa.; a brother, Sterling DeBold, of Mechanicsville, Md.; three sisters: Diane Toler, of Raleigh, N.C., Jackie Bandy, of Frederick, Md., and

Debbie Gogolin, of Cody, Wyo.; five grandchildren: Sian, Sage, Neil, Emilee and Ezekiel.

It was Alton's wish to have a private family gathering to celebrate his life. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New

Tripoli, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Online

condolences for the family can be recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019
