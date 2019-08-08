|
Alton M. DeBold, 76, of Macungie, Pa., passed away in his home on August 5, 2019.
He was the domestic partner and
companion of Joyce G. Smith for the past 26 years.
Alton was born in Washington, D.C., a son to the late Alton M. and Vera (Moore) DeBold Sr.
He was a custodian for the Quakertown Community School District until retiring in 2013.
Alton greatly enjoyed woodworking, celebrating
Halloween and making memories with his family.
In addition to his loving companion, Joyce, survivors
include one son, Clinton A. DeBold, of Allentown, Pa.; three daughters: Davyda R. DeSimone, of Reading, Pa., Jennifer E. (Neil) Bachert, of Shoemakersville, Pa., and Ashley A. (Andrew) Sosnowsky, of Bethlehem, Pa.; a brother, Sterling DeBold, of Mechanicsville, Md.; three sisters: Diane Toler, of Raleigh, N.C., Jackie Bandy, of Frederick, Md., and
Debbie Gogolin, of Cody, Wyo.; five grandchildren: Sian, Sage, Neil, Emilee and Ezekiel.
It was Alton's wish to have a private family gathering to celebrate his life. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New
Tripoli, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Online
condolences for the family can be recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.