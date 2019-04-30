Alton H. Hartman, Jr., 80, of Robesonia, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Berkshire Center.

He was the husband of Patricia C. Hartman.

Alton, a son of the late Alton H. and Verna M.

(Hendricks) Hartman Sr., was born in Hamburg.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kevin L. Hartman, Womelsorf; a daughter, Karen L., wife of Craig Weisman, Womelsdorf; three brothers: Alan Hartman,

Howard Hartman and Adam Hartman; a sister, Althea

Reppert; four grandchildren: Benjamin Q. Hartman, Jacob A. Hartman, Zachary C. Weisman and Joshua C. Weisman; and three great-grandchildren: Tyler, Alexis and Taeva.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey Renno, and Annetta Strunk.

He retired in 2000 after 22 years from Conrad Weiser School District as head of maintenance, having previously worked for Glo Ray Knitting Mills for 22 years.

Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

