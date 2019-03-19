Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alverta (Keith) Gruber.

Alverta H. (Keith) Gruber, 99, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away after a two-day stay at Manor Health Care, West Reading, under the wonderful care of

Hospice. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Gruber who passed away August 1997.

Born in Reinholds, Mrs. Gruber was the daughter of the late Michael and Emma (Hertzog) Keith. Mrs. Gruber was a member of St. Daniel's Lutheran Church. She was employed at Berkshire Hotel from 1961-1976 and later was employed in Ephrata for different families, and last worked at Motel Deska, retiring in 1985. Mrs. Gruber was a member of the Diamonds at St. Daniel's Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing cards on Wednesdays at the Senior Center in

Wernersville.

Mrs. Gruber is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 10 sisters.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend L. George Detweiler will officiate.

Interment will follow in Heidelberg Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Geraldine Bean (niece of Alverta); and Gary Mishler (nephew) and his son, Brian, would like to extend their grateful thanks to the Hospice team and also to Alverta's caregivers for their many years of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Daniel's Lutheran Church, 480 Big Spring Road, Robesonia, PA 19551, or Heartland Hospice Service, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610, in memory of Mrs. Alverta H. Gruber. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



