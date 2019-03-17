Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Leidel.

Alvin "Al" George Leidel, 93, of Phoebe Berks Village, Wernersville, died March 14, 2019, in Tower Health/Reading Hospital.

He was married April 14, 1951, to Betty Lorraine (Hepler) Leidel, who died

September 3, 2005. They shared a beautiful marriage, lasting 54 years, setting an example for their

children, grandchildren and more.

Born in Fullerton, Lehigh County, on January 13, 1926, he was a son of the late Alois and Katharina S. (Schlothauer) Leidel. He was a 1943 graduate of Allentown High School. After serving as a corporal for three years in the U.S. Marines, he graduated from Penn State University in 1949 with a degree in forestry. He continued to be an

active member of the Penn State Alumni Association and a football season ticket holder for many years. Al was

employed for 25 years with Berks Products Corporation

retiring as a purchasing agent in 1990.

He is survived by two children, David A., husband of Jane (Redrow) Leidel, of Worcester, Mass.; and Peggy A.

(Leidel), wife of Kurt Reed, of Reading, Pa.

Al was the loving grandfather to Elizabeth, Sarah, Sam (deceased) and Evan; great-grandfather to Foster and

Maggie; and "Uncle Al" to many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by ten siblings: Louise, Kate, Helen, Lena, Dan, Louie, Herman, Bobby, Fritz and Margaret.

Famous for his wit and one-liners, Al loved spending

time with his family and watching Penn State football and

wrestling. He and Betty loved entertaining and he has passed on the love of his signature Manhattan to many.

Al's family would like to thank the staff of Phoebe Berks, his home for twelve years, and most recently the

compassion shown to him and his family at Reading

Hospital and Medical Center.

Services were held privately. Burial was in Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Run4Sam Inc., 311 Sunshine Road, Reading, PA 19601 or to the .

