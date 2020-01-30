Home

Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
Alvin Leroy Millisock


1943 - 2020
Alvin Leroy Millisock Obituary
?Alvin Leroy Millisock Sr., of Morgantown entered eternal life at age 76, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Alvin was born to the late John D. Millisock Jr. and Elizabeth M. (Petersheim) Millisock on December 13, 1943, in Reading, PA. In addition to his parents, Alvin was greeted in heaven by granddaughter Emma Lyn Millisock and step granddaughter Stephanie Ann Holmes. Alvin's spirit is carried on by; wife Frances L. (Reidinger) Millisock, daughter Tina L. Swinehart and her husband Christopher, of Blandon; daughter Cindy J. Holmes and her husband Brian, of East Earl; son Alvin L. Millisock Jr. and his wife Jenifer, of Douglassville; son Lee A. Millisock and his wife Amanda Sue, of Mohnton; son Thomas R. Millisock , of Morgantown; ten grandchildren Amanda Millisock, Rachel Gonzalez and her husband Rendon, Jared Walker, Jacob Millisock, Noah Millisock, Nathan Millisock , Nicholas Millisock, Christopher Heckman, Lucas Heckman, Tonia Holmes and Natasha Holmes; seven brothers David Millisock, Carl Millisock, James Millisock, Glen Millisock, Ronald Millisock, Roger Millisock and his wife Stacy, Joseph Millisock ; five sisters Shirley Armpriester, Sharon Brady and her husband John, Waneda Millisock, Donna Millisock and Brenda Walton and her husband Ralph. Alvin also leaves behind six great grandchildren Ashiyana, Edan, Messiah, Logan, Ethan, Ava, 4 step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren to cherish his memory. Family and friends will be received 10 am to 1 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Prayer services will be held at 1 pm, Sunday, in the funeral home followed by a graveside committal at St. Johns United Church-Christ cemetery, 57 St. John Rd. Birdsboro, PA 1950. Followed by reception at the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alvin’s memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 US, https://www.berksarl.org/donations/one-time-donation/. Full obituary, fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed/shared at www.Aumansinc.com for the Millisock family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
