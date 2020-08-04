Alyse M. Wagner Alyse M. Wagner, 94, of Shartlesville, passed away on August 1, 2020 in her residence. Born in Shartlesville on December 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Meda (Herbst) Rentschler and she was a 1943 graduate of Hamburg High School. Alyse was the wife of the late Donald R. Wagner. She was a member of Friden’s Church and was the oldest living member to date. She loved to read, do puzzles and sew but most of all Alyse was a loving wife and mother and a doting grandmother who loved nothing more than to spend time with her family. Alyse is survived by her children, Lewis G. husband of Debra K. Wagner of Shartlesville, Susan E. wife of Eric S. George of Hamburg and Lisa M. wife of David Newswanger Jr. of Bernville and five grandchildren, Brittany S. wife of Michael Gnall, Madison E. wife of Joshua Babura, Morgan L. fiancé of Zachary D. Hoherchak, Jared L. husband of Cheyenne Wagner and Jordan G. Wagner. Also surviving are six great grandchildren Blaine G. Heyer, Ella Gnall, Leah and Hunter Babura, Tristin Muckel and Novalynn Wagner. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Helen Berger, Daniel Rentschler, William Rentschler and an infant sister. Funeral services will be held privately at the request of the family. Burial will take place in the Freiden’s Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Alyse’s name may be made to Friden’s Church, Shartlesville Building Fund at Box 366, Shartlesville, PA 19554 or Shartlesville Fire Company Engine Fund at PO Box 7, Shartlesville, PA 19554. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifunerlhome.com
. Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville is entrusted with arrangements.