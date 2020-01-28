|
|
Amado Tinoco-Almanza, 76, formerly of South 11th Street, Reading, died January 28, 2020 in ManorCare Health Services, Inc., Muhlenberg Township. He was the husband of Eloisa Cortes of Muhlenberg Township, whom he married December 19, 1965. Born in La Calera, Yuriria, Mexico on May 25, 1943, he was a son of the late Juan Tinoco and Felicitas Almanza. Amado was a member of St. Margaret’s R.C. Church, Reading. He came to the United States at a young age through the Bracero Program so that he could work throughout the United States in the agricultural industry. Amado is also survived by six children: Perla Tinoco, wife of Carlos Santillan of Laureldale; Nohemi Tinoco of Reading; Erika G. Tinoco, wife of Ulises Rivera of Reading; Maria E. Tinoco, wife of Joseph Webb of Muhlenberg Township; Amado A. Tinoco of Reading and Jose J. Tinoco, husband of Maria Sandoval of Muhlenberg Township. He was affectional known as “Papa Abuelo” to 14 grandchildren: Humberto, Esmeralda, Julian, Carlos, Rubyliz, Yareli, Isaac, Ricardo, Adrian, Sofia, Ulises, Emilio, Mia and Isabella. Amado was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first great grandchild; who is due to arrive in February. He was one of 13 children born to Juan and Felicitas. Amado has one brother living locally, Hermenejildo Tinoco of Reading. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31st at 10:00 am in St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Avenue, Reading. A viewing will be held Friday from 8:45 am – 9:45 am in the Church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020