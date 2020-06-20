Amber Johnson
Amber Nicole Johnson, 43, passed June 18 in her residence. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of Frances I. (Blakey) Johnson and the late Jesse E. Johnson Jr. Amber was a member of Spring Valley Church of God and was a 1994 graduate of Reading High School. She always loved to play the piano in her spare time. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Jesse E. Johnson III, husband of Yvette Johnson, her special nieces, Raelynn, Kiana, and Sarah, and her godmother, Valerie Booth. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens with entombment in the cemetery mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Berks County Memorial Gardens
