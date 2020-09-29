1/1
Amelida Fuentes
Amelida Fuentes Amelida Fuentes, 92, of Reading, passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 at 1:39 am in her residence. She was the beloved wife of Rafael Fuentes, with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage. She was born in Hatillo, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Obdulia (Marengo) Betancourt. Amelida was employed by Orisky as a seamstress for 24 years and later retired . She was a member of Saint Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Reading for 55 years . She was participant of the Encuentro Matrimonial, a Cursillista, and was a member of El Sagrado Corazón de Jesus. She served in the Legion of Mary for many years as the treasurer, and was President of El Presidio De La Imaculada Concepción. While in good health, Amelida enjoyed her weekly appointments to the Beauty Salon, visiting family out of state and spending quality time with her immediate family. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Fuentes is survived by her children Magda I. Fuentes (Konemann) of Wyomissing; Hector Manuel Betancourt of California; Rafael Fuentes, Jr. of Massachusetts; Iris Mirta Fuentes of New York City and was preceded in death by her children William Betancourt; Carmelo Betancourt and Nilda E. Nieves. Also surviving are her 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 9 brothers and sisters. A viewing will be held at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm and Friday, October 2, 2020 from 8:00am to 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Monsignor Thomas J Orsulak on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:45am in Saint Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 322 South 5th Street, Reading Pa. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
