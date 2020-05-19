Americo Joseph “Jake” Maccarone, 89 of Birdsboro, PA died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Berkshire Commons. Born March 28, 1931 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late Antonio Maccarone and Cristina (Tucci) Maccarone. He was a 1949graduate of Birdsboro High School, Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute class of 1956. He was employed for 38 years at the former Birdsboro Corp and retired as Chief Estimator of the Rolling Mill Division, Retired 1993. He was also employed, for a short time, by the former Birdsboro Ferrocast Inc., working in the sales Dept. He was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, Union Twp., Berks Co., PA. where he had been a lector for many years, a former member of the R.C.I.A. teaching team, Altar server and former officer of the church Prime Time Club. Americo was also a former Secretary /Treasurer of the Birdsboro Alumni Assn. And a member of Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel, II, Birdsboro Sportsman Club, Birdsboro Fire Co. and Retreats at Malvern for over 58 yrs., Retreats at St. Francis Retreat House, Friars Easton for over 28yrs. Jake was survived by 2 nieces, Maureen L. wife of Frank Struble of Birdsboro, PA and Christina M. wife of James Goodell of Jacksonville, FL He was predeceased by brother, Chester C. Maccarone, sister, Mary S. Pender; nephew Edward C. Maccarone and great nephew Jacob Struble. A Graveside service and interment will be at 12:45 PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Immaculate Conception R. C. Cemetery, (please remember your mask and social distancing) Union Twp., Berks Co., PA. There will be a drive through viewing from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



