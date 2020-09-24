Amos Anthony Dennis, Sr. Amos Anthony Dennis Sr., 68, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 PM in the Reading Health Tower, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born in St. Augustine, Florida, he was the son of the late Stella Mae Dennis and the late William Gulley, Sr. He was a loving husband of Regina L. (Clark) Dennis; to whom they shared 28 years of marriage together. He was a 1970 graduate of Wyandanch Memorial High School, Long Island, New York. He attended the St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed at UPC Baghouse Filter Solution Manufacturer as a Construction Worker in Reading, Pennsylvania for many years. He enjoyed his family, watching Old Westerns Movies, listening to Jazz, and loved watching football, especially his Philadelphia Eagles. Amos leaves to cherish memories his loving wife Regina, his daughter Elder Stephanie (Dennis) Green, (Jessie) New York, two sons Amos Anthony Dennis Jr. and Lamar David Dennis, seven grandchildren, two brothers, Vincent Gulley (Wanda Mills), William Gulley Jr., six sisters, Sandra (Gulley) Grayson, (Duane) Ella Gulley, Patricia Gulley, Lamar Renee (Gulley) Davis (Roger), Delores Gulley, and Carolyn (Gulley) Clark, (Moses) his In-Laws Clark & Sandra Copeland, Keith & Vera Bradford, Michael & Tama Clark, and Frank Simms, along with his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his father William Gulley, mother Stella Mae Dennis, three brothers; Willie Gulley, Kevin Gulley, and David Gulley, one sister; Mary Simms. Services are private due to the ongoing global pandemic. However, a memorial service will be broadcast live from Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th St, Reading, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 o’clock a.m. The Reverend Jerry Jones will officiate. Those wishing to view the service can do so by visiting, Jerry Jones on his Facebook page. Memorial donations may be made to his wife, Regina Dennis. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mharrisfuneralhome.com