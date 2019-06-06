Amy K. Green-Shurr, 48, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Scott A. Shurr.

Born in Naval CBC Port Hueneme, Calif., she was the daughter of Calvin "Kelly" Green, married to Debbie, Virginia Beach, Va., and Sharron (Erickson) Shauger, wife of Robert, Warren, Mass.

Amy graduated from Reading High School and worked in kitchen prep at Burger King.

Amy is survived by her two sons, Ryan and Travis; and one granddaughter, Lily May Shurr. Other survivors

include three half-sisters, one step-sister and four

step-brothers.

Services are private.

