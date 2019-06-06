Amy Green-Shurr

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Green-Shurr.
Service Information
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-376-7121
Obituary
Send Flowers


Amy K. Green-Shurr, 48, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Scott A. Shurr.

Born in Naval CBC Port Hueneme, Calif., she was the daughter of Calvin "Kelly" Green, married to Debbie, Virginia Beach, Va., and Sharron (Erickson) Shauger, wife of Robert, Warren, Mass.

Amy graduated from Reading High School and worked in kitchen prep at Burger King.

Amy is survived by her two sons, Ryan and Travis; and one granddaughter, Lily May Shurr. Other survivors

include three half-sisters, one step-sister and four

step-brothers.

Services are private.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.