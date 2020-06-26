Amy Lynn (Hess) Wood Amy Lynn (Hess) Wood (44 years old), who passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 19th. She was the wife of Sean Patrick Wood. They shared 15 years of marriage together. Born in Reading PA she was the daughter of Nita and the late Lester “Butch” Hess. Those who knew Amy were delighted by her infectious smile and laughter. She had a natural ability to accept people for who they are and make family out of friends. She was an Assistant Manager at Harbor Freight Tools on 5th Street. Amy genuinely enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her husband Sean, playing with her niece Samantha, and her regular dinners on Friday nights with her mother Nita. Amy is survived by her husband Sean Wood, Reading PA, her mother Nita Hess, Kutztown PA, her brother & sister-in-law Ryan & Chrystal Wood, Huntingdon PA, and her Goddaughter and niece Samantha Lynn Wood, Huntingdon PA. A memorial service to celebrate Amy’s life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in Amy’s memory to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.