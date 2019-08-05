|
Ana Fleckenstein, 77, of Cumru
Township, passed away peacefully August 2nd at the Berks Heim Nursing &
Rehabilitation, where she had been a
patient since the first week of July.
Born in Pottsville, she was the eldest daughter of Alphonsus Cherry and Anna (Wyolata) Cherry. Later she lived in Harrisburg with her family when they moved there.
Besides her beloved husband of 46 years, Joseph
Fleckenstein, of Cumru Township, Ana is survived by her son, Joseph Fleckenstein, of Austin, Texas.
She was predeceased by her father; mother; and sister, Alphonsine Heim.
For a number of years, Ana was the office manager for the CPA firm of Leventhol & Krekstein in Harrisburg. After moving to Reading in 1974 with her husband, she served as a volunteer for over ten years at the Reading Hospital and later was employed by the hospital.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for friends and relatives at the Bean Funeral Home in
Shillington.
Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of
arrangements; online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019