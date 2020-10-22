Ana M. Castillo Ana M. Castillo, 78, of Reading, fell asleep in death on October 19, 2020 in the Reading Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Julio Santiago and Maria Bodon. She was the wife of Jorge F. Castillo-Calderon. Ana is survived by her children, Julio, Raul, Maria, Jorge and Rebecca; siblings, Dolores, Sandra, Lucy, Edwin and Julio; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her son, Samuel. Ana was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 25, 1970. This began her 50 year walk of faith with Jehovah God. One of her biggest joys was helping people come to know Jehovah and the wonderful hope he holds out for those who worship him. Ana worked for Baldwin Brass for 25 years, retiring in 2004. Please see the Henninger Funeral Home website for information on the Memorial service to be held on October 31, 2020. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com