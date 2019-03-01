Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ana Ospina Acuna.

Ana Cecilia Ospina Acuna, 91, of Exeter Township, passed away on Tuesday,

February 26, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Nemocon, Colombia, the daughter of the late Climaco and Mercedes (Acuna) Ospina.

Ana was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. and worked as a legal secretary for many years, where she met the love of her life, Pablo Augusto Gomez. Ana was proud to have led the dedicated life of a true matriarch. Ana was the foundation of three generations, raising children,

grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life's work was embodied in the love she gave her family and in the joy she brought to those around her. She was selfless and hard working, and possessed a heart full of faith and

unconditional love.

Que la Virgen la acompane, siempre. Ana is survived by her children: Mercedes Cuesta, Maria Gomez, Rafael Gomez, Marta Tovar; grandchildren: Fernando Cuesta,

Jacqueline Tovar, Mauricio Cuesta, Daniel Cuesta, Steve Tovar, Liliana Moore, Carolina Ulloa, Jennifer Gomez,

Rebecca Gomez, Cecile Alfiero, Jonathan Gomez, Cristina Latshaw; great-grandchildren: Gabriel Cuesta, Todd Grinnage Jr., Nevaeh Grinnage, Abbi Grinnage, Giovanni Ulloa, Bryce Cuesta, Lorenzo Ulloa, Jay'vien Martinez,

Nathaniel Ulloa, Jacob Moore, Gianna Klieman, Josiah Martinez, June Moore, Julian Martinez, Marshall Phelps; and siblings Magola Acuna, Nohora Ospina, Armando Ospina, Jairo Ospina, Emilia Hernandez, Luz Ospina.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, March 4, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Exeter

Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment will be Schwarzwald Cemetery, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



