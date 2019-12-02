|
Anabel W. (Hill) Stump, 104, of Stony Creek Mills, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she was a resident for five years. She was the beloved wife of the late Alton I. Stump, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in Stony Creek Mills, Pa., on March 9, 1915, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Laura (Wentzel) Hill. Anabel was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reading, and a long time member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Stony Creek. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Anabel also loved traveling with her husband throughout the United States and Europe in retirement years. She lived a long and extraordinary life! A life that her family shared with her for longer than most! She was a loving, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Anabel is survived by her daughter, Laura Rohrbach-McGettigan, wife of Neil; and her son, Leonard G. Stump, both of Reading. Also surviving are seven beloved grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews. Anabel was preceded in death by her seven siblings. A private graveside service will be held at Spies Zion Cemetery. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Berks Heim for the care she received while there. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anabel’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019