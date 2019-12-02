Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Anabel Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anabel Stump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anabel Stump Obituary
Anabel W. (Hill) Stump, 104, of Stony Creek Mills, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she was a resident for five years. She was the beloved wife of the late Alton I. Stump, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in Stony Creek Mills, Pa., on March 9, 1915, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Laura (Wentzel) Hill. Anabel was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reading, and a long time member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Stony Creek. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Anabel also loved traveling with her husband throughout the United States and Europe in retirement years. She lived a long and extraordinary life! A life that her family shared with her for longer than most! She was a loving, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Anabel is survived by her daughter, Laura Rohrbach-McGettigan, wife of Neil; and her son, Leonard G. Stump, both of Reading. Also surviving are seven beloved grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews. Anabel was preceded in death by her seven siblings. A private graveside service will be held at Spies Zion Cemetery. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Berks Heim for the care she received while there. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anabel’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -