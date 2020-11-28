1/1
Annabelle Scalese, 97, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in Phoebe Berks. She was the beloved wife of Vincent “Jim” Scalese, who died February 12, 2012. Born in Bethel Township, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Maggie (Naftzinger) Reber. Annabelle was a 1941 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1942 graduate of McCann’s School of Business. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. Annabelle is survived by one son, Ronald J. Scalese and wife, Karen, Sinking Spring. Three brothers: Mark Reber, Jr., Devon, PA; Donald Reber, Sinking Spring; and Richard Reber, Lawrence, KS; seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren also survive her. In addition to her husband, Annabelle was predeceased by one son, Mark J. Scalese, who died December 27, 1991, and a brother, Roderick Reber. A graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family in Pleasant View Cemetery. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Avenue, West Lawn, PA 19609. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

