Andrea L. (Heaney) Kamant Andrea L. (Heaney) Kamant, 41, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Jeremy J. Kamant. They were married June 23, 2017. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of James A. Heaney, III and Ruth Ann (Folk) Heaney of Mohrsville. She graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1997. Andrea worked for various medical billing facilities over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Hayden. She loved the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland; and Christmas time. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is a daughter: Hayden E. Kamant, at home; step sons: Lucas R. and Landon J. Kamant, New Ringgold; a sister: Janelle A. (Heaney) Barbitta, wife of Michael, West Lawn; maternal grandmother: Shirley M. (Bagenstose) Stamm, Mohrsville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather: Robert L. Stamm, and her paternal grandmother: Mary E. (Davis) Heaney. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Leesport Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. The family requests casual attire be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., at the above address to assist with funeral expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
