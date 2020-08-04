Andrew Bond

?Andrew "Andy" Lee Bond 52, of Leesport, passed away Saturday 1, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 7 years, Linda M. (Guido) Bond. He was born in Reading on September 29, 1967 a son of Richard P and Helen I (Delp) Bond. Andy attended Conrad Weiser High School and was a Penn State Graduate. He was a mechanical engineer for Rich Marando Industries and then Reading Truck Group last working until his passing. Andy was an Eagles fan all the way and he loved to ride motorcycles. He was a member in the band "Spirit Revival Worship Ministry" as a passionate drummer. Andy was a family oriented man who enjoyed spending time together with his loved ones. Other survivors are his children; LillyAnn M. Bond, Cooper J. Bond, Danielle E. Bond, Allison P. Bond, step daughter, Brianna Guido, brother, Keith A. Bond and his wife Jane Plisko-Bond, step grandson, Rilen J. Dugan, 2 uncles; James Bond and Harold Bond, 2 nephews and numerous cousins. A Celebration of Andy's Life will be Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11am in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday 9-11am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spirit Revival Worship Ministry, 1725 Clear Spring Rd., Mt Joy, PA. 17552 or GiGi's Playhouse, 2503 Oregon Pk., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601. Please pay respects at www.aumansinc.com