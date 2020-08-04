1/1
Andrew Bond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
?Andrew "Andy" Lee Bond 52, of Leesport, passed away Saturday 1, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 7 years, Linda M. (Guido) Bond. He was born in Reading on September 29, 1967 a son of Richard P and Helen I (Delp) Bond. Andy attended Conrad Weiser High School and was a Penn State Graduate. He was a mechanical engineer for Rich Marando Industries and then Reading Truck Group last working until his passing. Andy was an Eagles fan all the way and he loved to ride motorcycles. He was a member in the band "Spirit Revival Worship Ministry" as a passionate drummer. Andy was a family oriented man who enjoyed spending time together with his loved ones. Other survivors are his children; LillyAnn M. Bond, Cooper J. Bond, Danielle E. Bond, Allison P. Bond, step daughter, Brianna Guido, brother, Keith A. Bond and his wife Jane Plisko-Bond, step grandson, Rilen J. Dugan, 2 uncles; James Bond and Harold Bond, 2 nephews and numerous cousins. A Celebration of Andy's Life will be Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11am in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday 9-11am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spirit Revival Worship Ministry, 1725 Clear Spring Rd., Mt Joy, PA. 17552 or GiGi's Playhouse, 2503 Oregon Pk., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601. Please pay respects at www.aumansinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auman's Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved