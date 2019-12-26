|
Andrew F. Lewandowski, 76, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Brandywine Hospital Tower Health. He was the husband of Yuko (Narisawa) Lewandowski. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Magrowski) Lewandowski. Andrew was a member of the United States Marines, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam, and worked as a printing pressman at the Reading Eagle for many years. He was an active volunteer, spending time both at the Kennedy House affiliated with St. Peterâ€™s Church, where he led the Boy Scouts troop, and at St. Maryâ€™s School where he served as a tutor. He also coached a variety of youth sports. Andrew was the President of the Berks County Vietnam Memorial Commission and was a key figure in getting the Memorial dedicated in September 1988. Andrew is survived by his mother, Anna; his wife, Yuko; his daughters Anna Maria Rushbrooke and Patricia Pinkerton; his son Andrew S; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one sister, Anna Bonk. Visitation with family and friends will be held on January 2nd from 2 to 3 pm with services beginning at 3 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville on January 3rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 131 Berks County, PO Box 13735 Reading, PA 19612-3735. Lutz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019