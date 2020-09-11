Andrew Francis Napoli Andrew Francis Napoli, 62, of Reading, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Irene M. (Mamrak) Napoli, Reading, and the late Frank S. Napoli. A graduate of Reading High School, where he excelled at varsity baseball (Bat Left - Throw Right), Andy had a varied employment resume, including Carpenter Technology Corporation, the United States Navy, where he served on the WWII repair ship, the USS Jason, stationed at Pearl Harbor, National Sandblast Company, along with various bakeries and restaurants. He loved music, anything from the Beatles to Bebop, and was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. In addition to his mother, Andy is survived by his children: Andrew David Napoli (Sherri), Mohrsville, Dylan Frank Napoli, Birdsboro; and four grandchildren: Adrianna, Isabelle, Josephine and Frank. Also surviving is his sister Annemarie McDevitt, widow of Daniel; brother Salvatore M. (Donna); two nephews, Patrick and Gianni; and three nieces, Elizabeth, Maggie and Christina. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store