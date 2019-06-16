Andrew V. Jablonski, 89, formerly of

Reading, passed away Thursday, June 13th at ManorCare Health Services, Sinking Spring.

Andrew was born in Reading on April 22, 1930, a son of the late Pauline (Boginski) and John S. Jablonski and was the widower of Sarah (Dougherty) Jablonski, who passed away in August 2012.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant from 1948 to 1952. He worked as a radio and television serviceman for Chiarelli Brothers, Reading, then as an organ repairman at Ambrose Jackson Company, Rancocas, N.J., for 10 years until retiring in 1985.

Andrew is survived by his stepdaughter, Sarann J., wife of the late James White, of West Grove, Pa.; stepson, Darrin V., husband of Ruthanne Dougherty, of Reading; and brother, Stanley, husband of Lorraine Jablonski, of Laureldale. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Edward, William and Joseph; and sisters: Florence, Jeanne and Irene.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville,

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601.




