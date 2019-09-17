Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Livinghouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Livinghouse


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Livinghouse Obituary

Andrew E. Livinghouse, 34, of Cochranville, formerly of Reading, passed away on Sept. 7, in Luzerne County, Pa.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Michael Livinghouse and the late Tiffany (Kozlowski) Shea.

Andrew enjoyed pro wrestling, video games, music and especially Ozzy Osbourne.

He was preceded in death by his mother; one brother, Michael Livinghouse Jr.; and maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Edward Kozlowski.

Surviving is one brother, Neiko E. Shea, Boyertown, Pa.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at 11:00 a.m., in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934

Centre Ave., Reading. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reading. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now