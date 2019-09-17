|
|
Andrew E. Livinghouse, 34, of Cochranville, formerly of Reading, passed away on Sept. 7, in Luzerne County, Pa.
Born in Reading, he was the son of Michael Livinghouse and the late Tiffany (Kozlowski) Shea.
Andrew enjoyed pro wrestling, video games, music and especially Ozzy Osbourne.
He was preceded in death by his mother; one brother, Michael Livinghouse Jr.; and maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Edward Kozlowski.
Surviving is one brother, Neiko E. Shea, Boyertown, Pa.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at 11:00 a.m., in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934
Centre Ave., Reading. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reading. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019