Andrew L. Long, 59, of Reinholds, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Leroy Sr. and Gladys (Troutman) Long.

Andy was a longtime employee of the Bollman Hat Co. He was an avid outdoorsman and camping was his favorite pastime. His campsite was at Gray Squirrel Campgrounds in Beavertown, Pa., where he enjoyed walking through the mountains. Andy deeply believed in Jesus and his faith was a big part of his life. He had attended Swamp Lutheran Church. Andy will forever be missed for his quiet, giving manner. His loyal dog, Havolin, is there to greet him at the Rainbow Bridge.

He is survived by two sisters, Cynthia Rogers (Joseph), of Reinholds, Pa., and Cheryll High (Richard), of Denver, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Andy is predeceased by two brothers, Clark Long, Leroy Long Jr.; and four sisters: Sandy Long, Judith Firestone, Linda Long and Susan Donato.

Memorial contributions in Andy's name may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or .

Services are private and arranged by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com



