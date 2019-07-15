Andrew Martin

Service Information
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA
19530 0292
(610)-683-8111
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walnuttown Mennonite Church
1219 Pleasant Hill Road
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walnuttown Mennonite Church
1219 Pleasant Hill Road
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Walnuttown Mennonite Church
1219 Pleasant Hill Road
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Obituary
Andrew J. Martin, 5, of Oley, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, as the result of an accident at his residence.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of Curvin E. and Debra J. (Hoover) Martin. Andrew's family are members of the Weaverland Conference of Mennonites and attend Walnuttown Mennonite Church, Fleetwood.

Survivors: In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his two brothers, Jaaron W. and Joshua D. Martin, both at home. Other survivors include his paternal grandparents, Stanley W. and Lorraine H. (Hoover) Martin, Lititz; maternal grandparents, Harlan W. and Kathryn H. (Good) Hoover, Fleetwood; paternal great-grandmother, Martha H. (Hoover) Good, Ephrata; and maternal great-grandmother, Lydia B. (Hurst) Hoover, Womelsdorf.

Services: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from Walnuttown Mennonite Church, 1219 Pleasant Hill Road, Fleetwood. Interment in Walnuttown Mennonite Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., in the church.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 15, 2019
