Andrew J. Martin, 5, of Oley, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, as the result of an accident at his residence.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of Curvin E. and Debra J. (Hoover) Martin. Andrew's family are members of the Weaverland Conference of Mennonites and attend Walnuttown Mennonite Church, Fleetwood.

Survivors: In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his two brothers, Jaaron W. and Joshua D. Martin, both at home. Other survivors include his paternal grandparents, Stanley W. and Lorraine H. (Hoover) Martin, Lititz; maternal grandparents, Harlan W. and Kathryn H. (Good) Hoover, Fleetwood; paternal great-grandmother, Martha H. (Hoover) Good, Ephrata; and maternal great-grandmother, Lydia B. (Hurst) Hoover, Womelsdorf.

Services: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from Walnuttown Mennonite Church, 1219 Pleasant Hill Road, Fleetwood. Interment in Walnuttown Mennonite Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., in the church.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.



