Andrew S. Wickel, 34, of Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in his residence. Born in Reading, Andrew was the beloved son of Scott A. Wickel, husband of Tina M. Ziolkowski of Wyomissing and the late Brenda Lynne (Miller) Wickel. He was a graduate of the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater and Film. Andrew’s greatest loves were film, photography and music. He had the opportunity to work on short films and TV pilots with his brother, Ryan. He filmed at South by Southwest and photographed at Firefly Music Festival and countless other live music shows in Philadelphia. In addition to his father, Andrew is survived by his brother Ryan T. Wickel, husband of Carolyn Morrison of New York City and his maternal grandmother, Marilyn Miller of Pacifica, CA. A private family celebration of Andrew’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in memory of Mr. Andrew S. Wickel. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020