Angel Vega, 73, of Reading, passed away at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 24th, at his

residence.

Angel was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on June 16, 1945, a son of the late Gertrudis (Cintron) and Juan Vega. He was a member of St. Peter

Roman Catholic Church, Reading, and was employed as a mill worker at Allura for 12 years and also worked in construction and landscaping. He enjoyed planting and growing hot peppers.

Angel is survived by his daughter, Sol I. Vega, of Reading; three sons: Jose A., husband of Ivelis Vega, of Reading; Juan M. Vega, of Reading; Juan A., husband of Amanda

Vega, of Youngstown, Ohio. He is also survived by 8 grand-children; and one great-grandchild.

Friends are invited to gather Wednesday, from 7-9:00 p.m., at Feeney Funeral Home and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.




