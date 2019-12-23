|
Angela M. Belletti, 92, formerly of Pen Argyl, passed away, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at The Villa St. Elizabeth, Reading. She was the wife of the late Mario P. Belletti, who passed away, October 21, 2012. Born, April 3, 1927, in Marchezina, Provence of Milan, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Giovanna (Silvani) Gagliardi. In January of 1952 she immigrated to America on the Liberty Ship, SS General Stewart and settled in Pen Argyl, first living on Pen Argyl Street and in 1957 moved to George Street. Prior to retiring she was employed at A & H Sportswear on William Street, Pen Argyl. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Hungary Parish, Pen Argyl, and a member of UNITE, formerly the ILGWU. She is survived by two daughters, Rita J. Belletti, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; and Vivian McCurley, of Nicholasville, Ky.; three grandchildren: Jana N. Smith, Douglas N. Smith and Bradley Cortazzo; and his wife, Jenifer; and a great-grandson, Jaxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 300 W Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, Pen Argyl, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019