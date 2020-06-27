Angela Calabria

Angela R. Calabria, 101, of the Highlands at Wyomissing and formerly of Reading, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Highlands. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Calabria, Sr. Born Oct. 10, 1918, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta (Leone) Turrisi. After attending Reading High School, Angela worked as a seamstress for Mary’s Bridal Shop in Reading. She excelled in her profession, and made or altered thousands of formal dresses. She was a skilled embroiderer, and also created many home furnishings such as custom curtains or chair and pillow coverings. She was a member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Church in Shillington. Angela is survived by her three sons: Joseph Jr., husband of Marlene, of Boulder, Colo.; Ronald, husband of Katherine, of Sudbury, Mass.; and Mark, husband of Janice Woytek, of Valley Forge, Pa. There are four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four siblings: Bessie Matarazzo, Grace (DiBlasi) Torcivia, Dr. Samuel Turrisi and Nicholas Turrisi. Services and burial are private, and details will be determined at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is proud to serve the Calabria family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to EWTN Catholic Television, 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, Ala., 35210, or via ewtn.com Condolences and remembrances can be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.