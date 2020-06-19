Angela M. Schiefer Angela M. Schiefer, 94, of Country Meadows in Hershey and formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the widow of Donald C. Schiefer, who passed in 2001. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth M. (Merkel) Palmer. A 1943 graduate of Reading High School, Angela worked for 20 years as a drafter and researcher for Frankhauser Associates. She loved to travel and to go camping, and often combined the two during camping trips across the country with her family. Angela was a strong and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother devoted to her family. She was also quick to feed anyone who crossed her threshold; no one ever left Angela’s house hungry. She is survived by her two sons: Randall C. Schiefer, husband of Joanne, of Cold Spring Harbor, NY, and Jeffrey S. Schiefer, husband of Julia, of Harrisburg, PA.; and four grandchildren: Kevin, Maura, Glenn and Thomas. There are also two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Donald, she was predeceased by her son, Steven, her brother, Bruno, and her two sisters, Louise and Jane. Services for Angela will be announced at a later date. She will be buried beside Donald and Steven at Gethsemane Cemetery. Randy and Jeff ask that contributions in their mother’s memory be made to a food bank of your choosing. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, is proud to serve the family. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.