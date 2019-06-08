Angela Skyllas, 85, of Shillington, passed away on

Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Nicholas Skyllas, who passed away June 3, 2001. Born in Greece, she was the daughter of the late Charabos and Eleni Georgi. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Angela is survived by her son, Georgios N. Skyllas;

daughters, Cathy Petrakis and Elaine Spanos; eight grandchildren: Nomiki, Maria, Angela, Danai, Maria, Evi, Jennine, Grant; and seven great-grandchildren: Selena, Dimitra, Yiannis, Anastasia, Nico, Elini, Lerothoeos. Other survivors are one sister, Olga; and one brother, George. Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House-Philadelphia, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



