Angela Willetts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela N. Willetts, 37, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed May 18, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Donald R. Willetts, Jr. Angela was born in West Reading the daughter of Kevin A. Noll of Fleetwood and Veronica M. (Blimline wife of Dwayne Eckert of Hyde Park. She was a graduate of the Oley Valley High School and also attended Muhlenberg Area School District. She enjoyed playing soccer and softball. Her interests where gardening and listening to classic rock. Angela is survived by her husband, parents and two children Adrie A. Willetts and Austin J. Willetts. Other survivors are her maternal grandparents Frederick Blimline and Gloria Blimline. Also an uncle Glenn Noll. She preceded in death by her grandparents Harvey E. Noll and Mary V. (Himmelreich) Noll. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service for Angela will be announced at a late date. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved