Angela N. Willetts, 37, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed May 18, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Donald R. Willetts, Jr. Angela was born in West Reading the daughter of Kevin A. Noll of Fleetwood and Veronica M. (Blimline wife of Dwayne Eckert of Hyde Park. She was a graduate of the Oley Valley High School and also attended Muhlenberg Area School District. She enjoyed playing soccer and softball. Her interests where gardening and listening to classic rock. Angela is survived by her husband, parents and two children Adrie A. Willetts and Austin J. Willetts. Other survivors are her maternal grandparents Frederick Blimline and Gloria Blimline. Also an uncle Glenn Noll. She preceded in death by her grandparents Harvey E. Noll and Mary V. (Himmelreich) Noll. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service for Angela will be announced at a late date. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.