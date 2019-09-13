|
Baxewanis
Angelica M. Baxewanis, 94, of Reading, passed away September 11, 2019, in the Reading Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of the late James J. Baxewanis, who passed Feb. 16, 2002. They celebrated 54 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in West
Reading, she was a daughter of the late James P. and Euterpe (Perides) Grammaticas.
Angelica was preceded in death by her beloved younger sister, Bess Diamantoni, with whom she shared a special bond.
She was a bright light to all who knew her, a much loved lady who always radiated kindness, intelligence, curiosity, elegance, a gentle strength and service to others. Angelica was devoted to her family throughout her life.
She was an excellent baker and homemaker.
Her interests were many. She was a voracious reader, she enrolled in painting classes, she travelled the world and volunteered her time at the Mifflin Library, Reading
Hospital and Meals on Wheels. In her widowed years, she often socialized with her group of Greek girlfriends, who called themselves the Golden Girls. One of her greatest passions was playing Scrabble and Words with Friends well into her 80s and 90s, and she was a formidable player,
usually defeating those who she played!
Angelica was an executive secretary for the former
Western Electric/Bell Labs, holding multiple positions,
retiring in 1986. She was a 1943 graduate of Reading High School and a graduate of McCann's School of Business. She was an active member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading. She was a previous member of the Philoptochos Society, holding various positions, and the Hellenic Choral Society, in her younger years.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry Valudes Essis, wife of Frank M. Essis, Lititz; and Denise M. Epler,
Shillington. Angelica was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Alisa Valudes Whyte, wife of Dr. John Whyte; Leigh Valudes, husband of Clare Valudes; Jason Valudes,
husband of Gretchen Valudes; Marisa Sotolongo Miska, wife of Gregory Miska; Dr. Frank Essis, deceased husband of Lauren Essis; and Anthony Essis, husband of Kristie Essis. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren:
Juliana, Frank, Sydney, Michael, Anthony, Nicholas, Allegra, Xavier, Luke, Grayson, Jack and Diana.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Sts.Constantine and Helen Greek
Orthodox Church, 1001 E Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA, 19611. Father Theodore Petrides will officiate. Interment in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, from 9:30-11:00 a.m., at the church.
Please remember Angelica by making contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington, PA, 19607, or St.
Constantine & Helen Church at the above address. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Baxewanis family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.