Angeline Lintz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline (DeAngelis) Lintz Angeline (DeAngelis) Lintz, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the care of Berks Heim. She was the widow of Harold P. Lintz, who passed away December 22, 2000. Born in Delaware, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Annunci and Catherine (Percolizatta) DeAngelis. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Angeline enjoyed watching TV, especially Food Network. She loved playing with her beloved dog, Daisy. A loving mother and grandmother, Angeline is survived by her son, Harold A. Lintz, husband of Suzanne M. Weber-Lintz, of Reading, and by her grandchildren: Christopher A., husband of Charlotte Lintz, of Shillington; and Kevin A. Lintz of Wyomissing. Angeline is also survived by her great grandson, Max L. Lintz and by her nieces, Nina Rowley, Linda Lintz, and Lucyann Concordes In addition to her husband, Angeline was predeceased by her four brothers. Angeline’s family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the Human Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Graveside prayers will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved