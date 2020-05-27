Angeline (DeAngelis) Lintz Angeline (DeAngelis) Lintz, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the care of Berks Heim. She was the widow of Harold P. Lintz, who passed away December 22, 2000. Born in Delaware, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Annunci and Catherine (Percolizatta) DeAngelis. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Angeline enjoyed watching TV, especially Food Network. She loved playing with her beloved dog, Daisy. A loving mother and grandmother, Angeline is survived by her son, Harold A. Lintz, husband of Suzanne M. Weber-Lintz, of Reading, and by her grandchildren: Christopher A., husband of Charlotte Lintz, of Shillington; and Kevin A. Lintz of Wyomissing. Angeline is also survived by her great grandson, Max L. Lintz and by her nieces, Nina Rowley, Linda Lintz, and Lucyann Concordes In addition to her husband, Angeline was predeceased by her four brothers. Angeline’s family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the Human Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Graveside prayers will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 31, 2020.