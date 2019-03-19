Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo Miozza.

Angelo Charles Miozza passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He was the husband of Patricia M. (DeCoster) Miozza for 30 beautiful years.

Angelo was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on May 1, 1959. He was the son of Joseph Miozza and the late Marijo (Manganello) Bailey. He grew up in Whitfield, Pa., and was a 1977 graduate of Wilson High School. At the age of 23, he was born again into the body of Christ. A lover of God with a generous and caring spirit, Angelo was a member of the Exton church of Christ. A business owner and innovator for 37 years, he was the owner of West Side Radiator Works in Denver, Pa., and Accu-Tech Epoxy System. His greatest joy in life was his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered most as a man of integrity who loved God and his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marijo

(Manganello) Bailey; and his youngest brother, Frankie Miozza.

In addition to his wife, Angelo is survived by his children: Kathryn Bingham, wife of Micah Bingham, of Mansfield, Pa.; Michael Miozza, of Denver, Pa.; and Zachary Miozza, of Reinholds, Pa.; and his 3 grandchildren: Bella Bingham,

Edmund Bingham and Ava Bingham. He is also survived by his father, Joseph Miozza; and siblings: MaryBeth Miozza, Diane Wedd, Joseph Miozza, Kathy Brensinger, Margo Hollenbach, Patricia Werely and Regina Newell. Many others who love Angelo and were touched by his life will feel the loss of his physical presence in this world.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately by the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



